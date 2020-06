OMS pide a Unión Europea liderar el camino hacia la Nueva Normalidad del mundo

Merci beaucoup Minister @olivierveran for 🇫🇷's strong commitment to multilateralism and in particular to @WHO, not only in efforts against #COVID19, but also other emergencies. The #WHOAcademy is an important avenue towards a healthier, safer world. https://t.co/Aupx72o0EQ

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 25, 2020