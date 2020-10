Obama reaparece para apoyar a Biden en última recta de su campaña por la Presidencia de EE.UU.

13 days until the most important election of our lifetimes. And you don’t have to wait until November 3rd to cast your ballot. Make a plan, vote, and then help your friends and family make a plan at https://t.co/XdZz4dh82T. Let’s do this. https://t.co/kmpF2XtLkH

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 21, 2020