Muere una víctima más del tiroteo contra latinos en El Paso, Texas

We are saddened today to hear the news of Coach Guillermo "Memo" Garcia also know to the community as “Tank” who was called up to heaven late last night. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and 🙏 prayers through this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HqApMaRafs

— El Paso Parks and Recreation (@EPTXParksRec) April 26, 2020