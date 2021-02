Misión de la OMS visita el laboratorio de máxima seguridad de Wuhan, China

On the agenda for the @WHO at the Wuhan Institute of Virology: bats. They met with Dr. Shi Zhengli, called #China's 'Bat Woman' for her coronavirus work. In an email, she told us,'bats may be one of its natural hosts.' It's the spillover to humans that remains a mystery. @NBCNews https://t.co/PIiiTmPfzm

— Janis Mackey Frayer (@janisfrayer) February 3, 2021