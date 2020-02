Mexicano que recibió disparo en la cara demanda a ICE

#BREAKING: Our client, Erick Diaz Cruz, who was shot in the face by an ICE officer this month, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the officer. The filing comes as Trump announces ICE raids in sanctuary cities across the country. #AbolishICE #ICEOut pic.twitter.com/gxbLyzvwRQ

— The Legal Aid Society (@LegalAidNYC) February 19, 2020