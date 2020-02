Llega a Camboya crucero rechazado por cinco países por temor al Covid-19

My sincere thanks to the government of 🇰🇭 & Prime Minister @hunsencambodia for clearing the way for Westerdam Cruise ship to dock at Sihanoukville soon. This is a welcome act of solidarity at a time when the world has a window of opportunity to stop #COVID19 & avoid stigma & fear

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 12, 2020