Latinos se manifiestan en Miami en apoyo a denuncias de “fraude” de Trump

Join us today November 5 at 5:00pm in Naples Florida @ the corner of Pine Ridge &Airoort Road to show support and continue to fight for our President @realDonaldTrump and the integrity of our electoral process!❤️💪🇺🇸#StopTheSteal #StopTheBidenSteal#LatinosForTrump #RNHAFL pic.twitter.com/ff9tN2EJ4S

— Gladyvette Benarroch (@GladyvetteBena2) November 5, 2020