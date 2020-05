Irán acusa a EE.UU. por ruptura de acuerdo nuclear

On 2nd anniversary of US "ceasing participation" in the #JCPOA, I urged @antonioguterres to hold US accountable for violating its duties & forcing others to do so, too.

Lawless bullying jeopardizes @UN credibility & threatens int'l peace & security.https://t.co/fvbVuyqo2O

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 9, 2020