Identifican en Río de Janeiro nueva cepa de COVID-19

There are 168 genomes with V1176F and patient status in GISAID and 160 of them are from Brazil (these are lineage B.1.1.28 or clade 1 in https://t.co/n5BeqZPu8i – this paper notes the V1176F mutation). Of these 160 cases, 131 are listed as being dead (an CFR of 81%).

