Hanna se convierte en el primer huracán de la temporada en el Atlántico

7 AM CDT 7/24: TS Hanna is forecast to move westward and impact Texas starting tonight, and Tropical Storm Warnings are up for parts of south Texas. See https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for the full advisory or https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn for your local forecast pic.twitter.com/iK4fGgiXgE

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 24, 2020