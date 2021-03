Greenpeace acusa expansión de centrales térmicas de carbón en China

We tracked new-approved coal capacity in #China and found 46.1 GW approved in 2020, which is significantly higher than previous reports.

While some provinces pumped the brakes after Beijing's Net-Zero pledge, others pushed through another 8.1 GW in Q4. https://t.co/ikaUsySyQa

