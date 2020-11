Facebook cierra grupo proTrump por presuntamente “llamar a la violencia” tras elecciones

Atlanta!

8PM Tonight

State Farm Arena for a #STS peaceful protest / rally.

Bring your American Flags, Trump Flags, signs and big American Hearts!

EVERY LEGAL & VALID BALLOT MUST BE COUNTED.

EVERY ILLEGAL BALLOT MUST BE TOSSED.

Save the nation! pic.twitter.com/77FPlA8z9S

— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) November 6, 2020