Exponentes de la música mexicana, reggaetón y salsa dan la bienvenida a Joe Biden

Only ONE day until we can call @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris President and Vice President

You don’t want to miss out on this historic #Inauguration2021 so drop a ❤️ or 🔁 and we’ll send you a reminder tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4KbIzKbTqg

— Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 19, 2021