Explosión en Baltimore deja una persona muerta y varios heridos

Rescue operations ongoing.@BaltCoFire @iafflocal1311 units assisting.

This is a major incident. @BCFDL734 President Langford is on scene supporting our members.

Fire Communications personnel are doing an outstanding job supporting this incident. pic.twitter.com/rHm9ABGzCT

— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020