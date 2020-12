Estados Unidos alcanza los 267 mil 888 muertos y 13 millones 525 mil 889 casos de COVID-19

"The U.S. on Friday reported 200,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day… (IHME) projects estimated infections will reach about 450,000 daily cases by mid-December, more than double the number of current confirmed cases." https://t.co/cylBvnSFI4

— Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) (@IHME_UW) December 1, 2020