Esta noche, por primera vez, el Metro de Nueva York cerrará para realizar sanitización

🚨Starting at 1 am stations will close and there will be no subway service until 5 am tomorrow🚨

Plan to be at your station before 12:30 am at the latest. Last train times will post here https://t.co/TlHkJxGjP0

If you are on a train at 1 am you can continue to your destination.

— NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 6, 2020