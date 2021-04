Volcán La Soufriere a punto de hacer erupción; ordenan desalojo de habitantes de San Vicente

Latest images of the dome taken before sunset from the summit camera by @VincieRichie shows the dome now glowing and the height is now estimated to be above the southern crater wall. Follow us and @NEMOSVG for more info. #volcano #svg #lasoufrière #redalert pic.twitter.com/t498dx6fWr

— UWISeismic Research (@uwiseismic) April 8, 2021