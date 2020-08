Rescatan en Indonesia a dos orangutanes tras años enjaulados

Orangutans Samson and Boboy have been rescued thanks to the hard work of the Indonesian government.

They are now in the care of IAR Indonesia and are both in a serious condition.

Donate today and help support their life-saving treatment:https://t.co/06VgkRAd6G#orangutans pic.twitter.com/VMJXXtDKPo

— International Animal Rescue (@IAR_updates) August 17, 2020