Nueva York aplaude a personal médico que enfrenta el COVID-19

New Yorkers planned a two-min clap today for all essential workers, especially those in healthcare fighting for us

Here a snippet from my apartment in Jackson Heights, a few blocks from Elmhurst Hosptial, the epicenter of the coronavirus in NYC#ClapBecauseWeCare #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/mwbrNZRJn0

— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 27, 2020