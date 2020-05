Explosión en Los Ángeles deja al menos 10 bomberos lesionados

Update MAYDAY #StructureFire; INC#1073; 6:26PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; An explosion on scene has caused a MAYDAY with approx 10 firefighters down and multiple buildings on fire. This has been upgraded … https://t.co/O5FoQxYNhf

— LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2020