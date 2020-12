El mundo se encuentra “a las puertas de una hambruna”, alerta nobel de la Paz

We are so honored to accept the #NobelPeacePrize today. At the same time, it is my tragic duty to tell you that famine is at humanity’s doorstep.

The silver lining is that we can stop this together. Join us as we call for urgent action. pic.twitter.com/nZOSxAae7M

— David Beasley (@WFPChief) December 10, 2020