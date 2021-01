El mundo rebasa los 93 millones de casos de COVID-19; hubo casi 13 mil muertos en las últimas 24 horas

We can control #COVID19 spread:

-Keep physical distance, avoid crowds, open 🪟, #WearAMask, clean your 👐

-Active case finding

-Cluster investigation

-Isolation and clinical care of cases

-Supported quarantine

that is what breaks chains of transmission

-Dr @mvankerkhove pic.twitter.com/iWfTM1LNb5

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 17, 2021