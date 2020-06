Efectos del COVID-19 se sentirán durante décadas: OMS

🤝 In the global fight against #COVID19 & in addressing the crisis, #UNIDO joins hands w/ the @UN family & our Member States.

"I am very proud to support the Solidarity Call to Action launched by @WHO @DrTedros at the initiative of @CarlosAlvQ."

– DG Li 📽️https://t.co/k03OhujH0G

— UNIDO (@UNIDO) June 22, 2020