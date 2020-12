EE.UU. ya administra vacunas Pfizer y Moderna en 4 mil puntos de su territorio

110,300 of the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine arrived today in CA.

CA is expecting 672,600 doses to arrive throughout the week.

While we wait for mass distribution in the coming months—we have to take this disease seriously.

Please continue to be safe, stay home, and wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/uMq6LKmfuH

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 21, 2020