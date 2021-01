EE.UU. ordena el uso de mascarilla a todos los viajeros del transporte público

CDC has issued an order requiring everyone to wear a mask while traveling on public transportation into or within the US (including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares). Wearing a mask reduces the spread of #COVID19. More: https://t.co/bpOhIx8xbS pic.twitter.com/AbBtmEejWV

— CDC (@CDCgov) January 30, 2021