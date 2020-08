Detienen a joven de 17 años señalado por disparar contra manifestantes en Wisconsin

White Supremacist Kyle Rittenhouse Shot and Killed Two Protesters in Kenosha With an AR-15; Watch The Cops Help Aid in His Escape as He as Allowed to Walk Right Past Them With Gun in Hand After Saying He Just Killed People (Tweets-Vids) https://t.co/HBC5WEOO7w pic.twitter.com/bCfF4nZvax

— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) August 26, 2020