‘Delta’ se fortalece y alcanza Categoría 3; lleva vientos sostenidos de 185 km/h

There is a moderate risk of flash flooding across portions of western Louisiana, especially Friday and Friday night, in association with Hurricane #Delta. @NWSWPC is forecasting 6-10" of rain, with isolated totals of 15" for these areas. https://t.co/duExlAtXUn pic.twitter.com/JpcEHSYaDo

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2020