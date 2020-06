COVID-19 continúa al alza en Arizona a la espera de la visita de Trump

1/3 of AZ’s #COVID cases came in last week. Every new case is someone’s loved one—we must not become desensitized. Elected officials should send the strongest message possible, in both their words and actions, that our fight against this virus is not over. #MaskUpAZ @CNNSitRoom pic.twitter.com/evhwDI7HO8

— Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 21, 2020