Construcción del muro fronterizo amenaza a especies en extinción en Arizona

ALERT: DHS contractors spotted drilling well just 8 miles from Organ Pipe’s Quitobaquito spring. This well taps the La Abra aquifer — the same source that feeds Quitobaquito and the endangered species that depend on it.

Footage shot this morning by Rosemary Schiano: pic.twitter.com/aOggQmLiJd

— Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) December 16, 2019