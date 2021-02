Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU adopta resolución impulsada por México que exige equidad en acceso a vacunas contra COVID-19

#Breaking:

UNANIMOUSLY ADOPTED

UN Security Council calls on all Member States to support local ceasefires to allow vaccinations in conflict zones

The UK is proud to lead this historic resolution to ensure that no one is left behind on vaccine access#VaccinEquity #OnlyTogether pic.twitter.com/mJslHwNT89

