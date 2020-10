Condenan a Edward Snowden a pagar 5 mdd por ingresos de su libro ‘Vigilancia Permanente’

CNN badly misreported this.

A) This is not a settlement; I didn't agree to it.

B) The judgement from this censorship case is not enforceable while I am in exile, but I've never had that much money anyway.

Better headline: "US could gain up to $5m by pardoning Edward Snowden." https://t.co/8jp6IZnOKC

— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 22, 2020