Casi un millón de personas sigue sin electricidad por el temporal en EE.UU.

Over 1.1 million electric customers remain without power across the USA. Companies work to restore power generation in TX, and utilities work to fix distribution systems affected by winter storms. Check out https://t.co/8cAFt3zGJe for #PowerOutage data! [2021-02-18 8:07AM EST] pic.twitter.com/kZDhfliTOF

— PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) February 18, 2021