Así serán los tres funerales de George Floyd en EE.UU.

Honoring life & memory of #GeorgeFloyd — Moments ago hearse arrived at North Central University in Mpls, ahead of the memorial service this afternoon. A group gathered by entrance, bringing in the casket. Loved ones have described George Floyd as friendly, helpful & kind. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/kQbDESXCmz

— Brandi Powell (@bpowellKSTP) June 4, 2020