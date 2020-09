Alerta en ocho ciudades de Texas por ameba “comecerebros”

The Brazosport Water Authority is issuing a Do Not Use Advisory for all water in the following cities: Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenburg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott. pic.twitter.com/PWp95dXdrE

— Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) September 26, 2020