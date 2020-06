Al menos una de cada mil personas en el mundo ha contraído COVID-19, según la OMS

"Globally, more than 7.8M cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO & more than 430,000 deaths.

It took more than 2 months for the first 100,000 cases to be reported. For the past two weeks, more than 100,000 new cases have been reported almost every single day"-@DrTedros

