Toño Mauri sale del hospital tras doble trasplante de pulmón por COVID-19

When telenovela star Toño Mauri left home, he wasn't sure he'd be coming back. Today, after months spent battling COVID-19 & recuperating from a double-lung transplant, he was discharged. "This experience made me realize what is really important," he said. Congratulations, Toño! pic.twitter.com/vUwcDFjnj1

