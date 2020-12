Selena Quintanilla recibirá reconocimiento en la próxima edición de los Grammy

The Recording Academy® has announced the honorees for its 2021 Special Merit Awards. Honoring Selena the Lifetime Achievement Award alongside with Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa, and Talking Heads! @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/NCvpcUSU27

— Selena (@SelenaLaLeyenda) December 22, 2020