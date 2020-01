Pearl Jam estrena ‘Dance of Clairvoyants’, primer sencillo de ‘Gigaton’

Did you know… A gigaton is what scientists use to measure the loss of ice from Earth's largest ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica.

This weight is equivalent to over 100 million elephants or 6 million blue whales. #Gigaton

📸: Paul Nicklen, SeaLegacy pic.twitter.com/AcvFeFml42

