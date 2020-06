Más de 1.6 millones de hogares disfrutaron del festival de cine ‘We Are One’

Thank you for watching #WeAreOne! Don’t miss our grand finale tomorrow 6/7: "Copwatch," airing at 4:45pm EDT, is a true story about @WeCopwatch's important work: https://t.co/OWME6H57ex

Then @questlove takes the stage for one of his signature DJ sets 🎶https://t.co/ZQ3fJsLXDr pic.twitter.com/fLhSlITKXl

— We Are One (@WeAreOneGFF) June 6, 2020