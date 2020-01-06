Joaquin Phoenix gana el Golden Globe como Mejor actor y despunta para el Óscar

Joaquín Phoenix ganó Mejor Actor por 'Joker'; aumenta sus posibilidades para ganar el Óscar como la interpretación protagónica del año

La ceremonia de entrega de los 77 los Golden Globes se llevó a cabo este domingo, en premios donde destacó ‘1917‘ como la ganadora de Mejor Película y Joaquin Phoenix como el Mejor Actor, lo que le da serias posibilidades a ganar el Óscar el próximo 9 de febrero.

Votados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), los Globos de Oro abren este domingo la temporada de premios para reconocer los mejores trabajos del año en cine y televisión durante una gala presentada por el ácido humorista Ricky Gervais, que sumará su quinta vez como anfitrión de estos galardones.

“Les encantará saber que es la última vez que presento esta gala, así que ya me da igual todo. Es broma, es broma…”, dijo Gervais nada más comenzar con un monólogo que arrancó con fuerte ironía al bromear desde con el racismo de la industria cinematográfica como con “Baby Yoda” y el actor Joe Pesci.

Aquí están los ganadores de esta entrega de premios:

La gran ganadora de la noche fue ‘1917‘ reconocida como Mejor película de drama.

Renée Zellweger como Mejor actor en película de drama por ‘Judy‘.

Joaquin Phoenix como Mejor actor en película de drama por ‘Joker’.

‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ como Mejor película musical o comedia.

Awkwafina como Mejor actriz en una película musical o comedia por ‘The Farewell’.

Taron Egerton como Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia por ‘Rocketman’.

Brad Pitt como Mejor actor de reparto por ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’.

Hildur Guðnadóttir como Mejor música original por ‘Joker’.

‘Chernobyl’ fue la Mejor miniserie o película para televisión.

Michelle Williams como Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para telvisión por ‘Fosse/Verdon’.

Sam Mendes fue reconocido como Mejor director por ‘1917’.

Tom Hanks recibió el premio Cecil B. deMille por su contribución al mundo del entretenimiento.

Olivia Colman como Mejor actriz en una serie de drama por ‘The Crown.

Patricia Arquette como la Mejor actriz en Miniserie o película para la televisión por ‘The Act’.

‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ de Elton John fue la Mejor canción original para una película por ‘Rocketman’.

‘Fleabag‘ fue reconocida como la Mejor serie de televisión musical o comedia.

Lauren Dern como Mejor actriz de reparto en ‘Marriage Story’.

‘Missing Link’ fue la Mejor película animada.

Quentin Tarantino por Mejor guión por ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’.

Brian Cox como Mejor actor de serie de televisión de drama por ‘Succession’.

Ellen DeGeneres obtuvo el premio Carol Burnett por su trayectoria en televisión.

‘Parasite‘, de Corea del Sur, fue la Mejor película en lengua extranjera.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge como Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión musical o de comedia por ‘Fleabag‘.

‘Succession‘ como Mejor Serie de Drama de Televisión.

Stellan Skarsgård como Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión por ‘Chernobyl‘.

Russell Crowe como Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión por ‘Loudest Voice’.

Ramy Youssef como Mejor actor en una serie de televisión musical o de comedia por ‘Ramy‘.

