Expresa Guillermo del Toro admiración hacia el director de ‘Parásitos’

PARASITE- I have loved and admired Bong Joon Ho since MEMORIES OF MURDER and he surprises, delights and moves me, every single time. So, to say this is his best, means a lot to me. It is. A film full of sadness and wit and depth. Irreverent but compassionate. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/j20BwOpeFC

— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 21, 2019