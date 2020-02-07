Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Óscar

En vísperas de la 92 edición de los Premios Óscar de La Academia, a continuación la lista de todos los nominados

La Academia de Hollywood celebra este domingo la gala de entrega de la 92 edición de los Premios Óscar. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor película:

  • “Ford v Ferrari”.
  • “The Irishman”.
  • “Jojo Rabbit”.
  • “Joker”.
  • “Little Women”.
  • “Marriage Story”.
  • “1917”.
  • “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”.
  • “Parasite”.

 

Mejor actriz:

  • Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”).
  • Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”).
  • Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”).
  • Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”).
  • Renée Zellweger (“Judy”).

Mejor actor:

  • Antonio Banderas (“Dolor y gloria”).
  • Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”).
  • Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”).
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”).
  • Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).

Mejor actriz de reparto:

  • Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”).
  • Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”).
  • Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”).
  • Florence Pugh (“Little Women”).
  • Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”).

Mejor actor de reparto:

  • Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”).
  • Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”).
  • Al Pacino (“The Irishman”).
  • Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”).
  • Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”).

Mejor dirección:

  • Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”).
  • Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”).
  • Todd Phillips (“Joker”).
  • Sam Mendes (“1917”).
  • Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”).

 

Mejor guion original:

  • “Knives Out” (Rian Johnson).
  • “Marriage Story” (Noah Baumbach).
  • “1917” (Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns).
  • “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino).
  • “Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won).

 

Mejor guion adaptado:

  • “The Irishman” (Steven Zaillian).
  • “Jojo Rabbit” (Taika Waititi).
  • “Joker” (Todd Phillips y Scott Silver).
  • “Little Women” (Greta Gerwig).
  • “The Two Popes” (Anthony McCarten).

 

Mejor película de animación:

  • “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, de Dean DeBlois.
  • “I Lost My Body”, de Jérémy Clapin.
  • “Klaus”, de Sergio Pablos.
  • “Missing Link”, de Chris Butler.
  • “Toy Story 4”, de Josh Cooley.

 

Mejor película internacional:

  • “Corpus Christi”, de Jan Komasa (Polonia).
  • “Honeyland”, de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov (Macedonia del Norte).
  • “Les Misérables”, de Ladj Ly (Francia).
  • “Dolor y gloria”, de Pedro Almodóvar (España).
  • “Parasite”, de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur).

 

Mejor montaje:

  • “Ford v Ferrari” (Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland).
  • “The Irishman” (Thelma Schoonmaker).
  • “Jojo Rabbit” (Tom Eagles).
  • “Joker” (Jeff Groth).
  • “Parasite” (Jinmo Yang).

 

Mejor fotografía:

  • “The Irishman” (Rodrigo Prieto).
  • “Joker” (Lawrence Sher).
  • “The Lighthouse” (Jarin Blaschke).
  • “1917” (Roger Deakins).
  • “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Robert Richardson).

 

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

  • “The Irishman” (Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson).
  • “Jojo Rabbit” (Mayes C. Rubeo).
  • “Joker” (Mark Bridges).
  • “Little Women” (Jacqueline Durran).
  • “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Arianne Phillips).

 

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:

  • “Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker).
  • “Joker” (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou).
  • “Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead).
  • “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White).
  • “1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole).

 

Mejor banda sonora:

  • “Joker” (Hildur Guðnadóttir).
  • “Little Women” (Alexandre Desplat).
  • “Marriage Story” (Randy Newman).
  • “1917” (Thomas Newman).
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (John Williams).

 

Mejor canción original:

  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (“Toy Story 4”).
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”).
  • “I’m Standing With You” (“Breakthrough”).
  • “Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2”).
  • “Stand Up” (“Harriet”).

 

Mejor diseño de producción:

  • “The Irishman” (Bob Shaw y Regina Graves).
  • “Jojo Rabbit” (Ra Vincent y Nora Sopková).
  • “1917” (Dennis Gassner y Lee Sandales).
  • “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh).
  • “Parasite” (Lee Ha Jun y Cho Won Woo).

 

Mejor mezcla de sonido:

  • “Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson y Mark Ulano).
  • “Ford v Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow).
  • “Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland).
  • “1917” (Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson).
  • “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano).

 

Mejor edición de sonido:

  • “Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester).
  • “Joker” (Alan Robert Murray).
  • “1917” (Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate).
  • “Once upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman).
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood y David Acord).

 

Mejores efectos visuales:

  • “Avengers Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick).
  • “The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli).
  • “1917” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman).
  • “The Lion King” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy).
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy).

 

Mejor documental:

  • “The Edge of Democracy”, de Petra Costa.
  • “American Factory”, de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert.
  • “The Cave”, de Feras Fayyad.
  • “For Sama”, de Waad Al-Kateab y Edward Watts.
  • “Honeyland”, de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov.

 

Mejor cortometraje documental:

  • “In the Absence”.
  • “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”.
  • “Life Overtakes Me”.
  • “St. Louis Superman”.
  • “Walk Run Cha-Cha”.

 

Mejor cortometraje de animación:

  • “Dcera (Daughter)”.
  • “Hair Love”.
  • “Kitbull”.
  • “Memorable”.
  • “Sister”.

 

Mejor cortometraje de acción real:

  • “Brotherhood”.
  • “Nefta Football Club”.
  • “The Neighbors’ Window”.
  • “Saria”.
  • “A Sister”.

 

