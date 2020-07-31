Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideran nominaciones a los VMA

Las cantantes Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga lideran las nominaciones a los Video Music Awards (VMA) que se celebrarán el 30 de agosto.
MTV, organizadora de los galardones a los mejores videos musicales, dio a conocer la lista de los nominados.
Ariana y Gaga, quienes hace unos meses estrenaron ‘Rain on Me’, cuentan con nueve nominaciones cada una, mientras que Billie Eilish y The Weeknd tienen seis cada uno.
Debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, los VMA contarán con dos nuevas categorías: Mejor Video Musical desde Casa y Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena, que destacan las formas creativas en que los artistas se adaptaron a la situación.
Los premios se transmitirán en vivo el domingo 30 de agosto a las 20:00 h, a través del canal de MTV y en sus plataformas digitales. Votar se puede aquí.
La lista completa de nominados es:
Video del Año
- Billie Eilish: “Todo lo que quería”
- Jugo WRLD: “Godzilla”
- Futuro ft. Drake: “La vida es buena”
- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
- Taylor Swift: “The Man”
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
Artista del Año
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
PUSH Mejor Nuevo Artista
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- Yungblud
Canción del Año
- Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
- Doja Cat: “Say So”
- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
- Post Malone: “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch: “The box”
Mejor Colaboración
- Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Mejor Pop
- BTS: “On”
- Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”
- Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
- Taylor Swift: “Lover”
Mejor Hip-Hop
- DaBaby: “Bop”
- Jugo WRLD: “Godzilla”
- Futuro ft. Drake: “Life is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
- Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”
Mejor R&B
- Alicia Keys: “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”
- Summer Walker: “Eleven”
- Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
Mejor K-Pop
- BTS: “On”
- EXO: “Obesión”
- (G) I-DLE: “Oh My God”
- Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”
- Terciopelo rojo: “Psycho”
- Mañana X Juntos: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Mejor Latino
- Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”
- Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”
- J Balvin: “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
- Maulma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena”
Mejor Rock
- Blink-182: “Happy Days”
- Coldplay: “Orphans”
- Evanescence: “Wasted on you”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day: “¡Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers: “Caution”
Mejor Alternativo
- The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- Todo el tiempo bajo: “Some Kind of Disaster”
- Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”
- Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”
- Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
Mejor Video Desde Casa
- 5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
- Blink-182: “Happy Days”
- Drake: “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend: “Bigger Love”
- Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena
- Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”
- CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
- John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Video For Good
- Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
- Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”
- H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”
- Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift: “The Man”
Mejor Dirección
- Billie Eilish: “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Dirigida por Anton Tammi
Mejor Fotografía
- 5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Kieran Fowler
- DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematografía por Scott Cunningham
- Billie Eilish: “todas las chicas buenas van al infierno” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematografía por Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematografía por Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematografía de Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematografía por Oliver Millar
Mejor Dirección Artística
- A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction de A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Dirección artística por Anna Colomé Nogu
- Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction de Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction de Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Dirección artística por Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction de Ethan Tobman
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Efectos visuales por Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Efectos visuales por EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Efectos visuales por Mathematic
- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects de Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Efectos visuales por ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Mejor Coreografía
- BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Coreografía de Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Coreografía por Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Coreografía por Dani Leigh y Cherry
- Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Coreografía por Charm La’Donna
- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Coreografía de Richy Jackson
- Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Coreografía por Sean Bankhead
Mejor Edición
- Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Editado por Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Editado por Frank Lebon
- Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Editado por Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Editado por Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSAL-A: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Editado por Andre Jones
- The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Editado por Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Con información de López-Dóriga Digital