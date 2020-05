Inflación en la OCDE sufre su mayor desaceleración desde 2008

Energy prices cause sharpest slowdown in #OECD annual #inflation since the financial crisis. Annual inflation slowed to 1.7% in March 2020, compared with 2.3% in February.

— OECD Statistics (@OECD_Stat) May 5, 2020