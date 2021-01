Deuda de México promediará 63 por ciento del PIB en 2021, incluso con presupuesto “conservador”: FMI

The January 2021 #FiscalMonitor Update highlights what’s essential:

✔️Swiftly and extensively rolling out of vaccines

✔️Protecting the most vulnerable people and firms

✔️Promoting a durable and inclusive recoveryhttps://t.co/i8fyym48to pic.twitter.com/KkQS4de1H2

— IMF (@IMFNews) January 28, 2021