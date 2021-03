Video Murió jugador de hockey sobre hielo tras golpe en la cabeza con disco

19-year-old Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away.

He was in intensive care following a head injury sustained in an MHL match against Loko Yaroslavl on March 12.

The RIHF extends its deepest condolences to Timur’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/tmEi2o4qNv

— Russia Hockey (@russiahockey_en) March 16, 2021