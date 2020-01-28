Novak Djokovic rompe en llanto al recordar a Kobe Bryant

El serbio Novak Djokovic avanzó las semifinales del Abierto de Australia y tras la victoria rompió en llanto al hablar del exbasquetbolista Kobe Bryant, con quien sostuvo una amistad de 10 años.
El tenista reveló que la muerte de Bryant lo tomó por sorpresa y resaltó el legado de uno de los deportistas más grandes de la historia, quien “fue una persona muy importante para mí, me inspiró y también a muchísimas personas más”.
My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. May God bless you and your Gianna. Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world. Thank you for showing all of us athletes how to compete and respect sport. Thank you for the greatest legacy you leave behind with us. I’ll never forget your smile spreading positive energy everywhere you went. You and your daughter will live forever ♾ in our hearts ❤️. RIP amico mio. Ti voglio bene.
Entre lágrimas, Djokovic definió a la leyenda de los Lakers como su amigo y mentor, y lució una chamarra verde con los números 8 y 24, que marcaron la carrera deportiva del basquetbolista.
Djokovic venció a Milos Raonic en tres sets para avanzar a la semifinal del primer Grand Slam del año, instancia en la cual enfrentará a Roger Federer, quien derrotó a Tennys Sandgren.
