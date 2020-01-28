Novak Djokovic rompe en llanto al recordar a Kobe Bryant

Novak Djokovic rompe en llanto al recordar a Kobe Bryant. Foto de EFE

Djokovic rompió en llanto al hablar de la leyenda del básquetbol Kobe Bryant, con quien sostuvo una amistad de 10 años

El serbio Novak Djokovic avanzó las semifinales del Abierto de Australia y tras la victoria rompió en llanto al hablar del exbasquetbolista Kobe Bryant, con quien sostuvo una amistad de 10 años.

El tenista reveló que la muerte de Bryant lo tomó por sorpresa y resaltó el legado de uno de los deportistas más grandes de la historia, quien “fue una persona muy importante para mí, me inspiró y también a muchísimas personas más”.

Entre lágrimas, Djokovic definió a la leyenda de los Lakers como su amigo y mentor, y lució una chamarra verde con los números 8 y 24, que marcaron la carrera deportiva del basquetbolista.

Djokovic venció a Milos Raonic en tres sets para avanzar a la semifinal del primer Grand Slam del año, instancia en la cual enfrentará a Roger Federer, quien derrotó a Tennys Sandgren.

Con información de Notimex

