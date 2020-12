NBA cancela primer partido de temporada por COVID-19; James Harden aislado por aparecer sin cubrebocas en club nocturno en Texas

Tonight’s scheduled Houston Rockets season opener at Toyota Center vs. the Thunder has been postponed in accordance with the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols. Information regarding the rescheduled date of the game will be made available at a later time.

📝 https://t.co/Ce1xyQrNRw pic.twitter.com/ho3SNNYGAT

— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 23, 2020