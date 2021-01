Rusia denuncia que Twitter bloqueó su cuenta de Sputnik V

Twitter restored access to @sputnikvaccine account and explained that they restricted the account due to a possible security breach from Virginia, USA.

— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) January 14, 2021