Reconoce OMS que pandemia trastornó al mundo pero resalta respuesta sanitaria histórica

#COVID19 has exposed our societies,

the problems we have,

the level of inequity,

the level of poverty,

the level of exclusion.

Going forward, investing in health will be a priority for all countries. All roads must lead to universal health coverage, to #HealthForAll! pic.twitter.com/3UvC9oiE1q

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 29, 2020